Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce loses a bet and goes bleached blond

By Tim McManus
6abc
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Never make a bet with someone who has more inside information than you do. That's the lesson Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce learned the hard way, and he's got the bleached follicles to show for it. A few weeks before training camp, Kelce bet tight end Zach Ertz...

6abc.com

fastphillysports.com

EAGLES KELCE LOST BET ERTZ WOULD BE TRADED AND BECAME A BLOND!

The mystery has been solved. Eagles center Jason Kelce showed up 10 days ago with blond hair, just like his pal tight end Zach Ertz. Turns out there is a connection. Kelce thought tight end Zach Ertz would get traded after Ertz expressed his displeasure over his contract last season before giving what seemed like a tearful farewell in his postseason press conference in January.
NFL
