7 Foods That Will Bring You Back to Being a Kid

With a little help from today’s best bartenders, these overlooked cocktails—the tequila-based Hot Pants to the oddball Yellow Parrot—are ready for their closeup. At this point in cocktail history, more than two decades into the revival, just about every Golden Age recipe—and Dark Age recipe, for that matter—has been rediscovered, revived and re-introduced to the drinking public. But despite the endless poring over of Harry Craddock’s Savoy Cocktail Book and Jerry Thomas’ How to Mix Drinks by bartenders seeking drink-making inspiration, a number of recipes have remained unappreciated—seemingly too odd, unlikely or downright weird to warrant a second look. But for the bartenders spotlighted in Drew Lazor’s “D List” column, who could see beyond the unorthodox ingredient list, these formulas possess the trappings of something worth keeping around.
Comments / 0