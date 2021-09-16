CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

1:3 deployment-to-dwell ratio to be standardized under DoD policy starting in Nov

By Meghann Myers
Army Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years into the Global War on Terror, the Defense Department is moving to regulate the amount of time that troops spend at home in between deployments, starting Nov. 10. A goal that the services have strived for, at least in rhetoric, for more than a decade could become a reality. The new standard for deployment-to-dwell ratio would be at least 1:3, according to a memo signed Aug. 16, meaning active-duty troops would spend three years at home for every one year deployed or mobilized.

