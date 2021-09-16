Barbara Kruger exhibition at Art Institute an immersive ‘reappraisal’ of artist’s cultural impact

Communication theorist Marshall McLuhan famously said, “The medium is the message.” With Barbara Kruger, it is more the message is the medium. For more than 40 years, the influential artist has used and re-used pithy and pointed phrases to question mass media and consumerism and examine issues of power and identity in a dizzying variety of mediums, from “pasteups” and video installations to magazine covers, tote bags and skateboard decks.