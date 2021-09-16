CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

Monument Health implements vaccination requirement

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Monument Health is joining dozens of other health care systems across the country, including Sanford Health and Avera Health, in requiring that its physicians and caregivers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Rapid City-based system includes five hospitals and 38 medical clinics and specialty centers. Its vaccination requirement begins Dec. 1.

“We are grateful for all of the hard work and heroism our Physicians and Caregivers have shown throughout this pandemic. We look forward to the day when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our care teams, our patients, and our communities,” said Brad Archer, Monument’s chief medical officer. “The only way to get there is through vaccination.”

Monument Health, as other health systems, will consider exemption requests for specific conditions and religious beliefs.

The highly transmissible Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been spreading rapidly in western South Dakota. The number of new weekly West River coronavirus cases has nearly tripled in three weeks with Monument Health treating a record number of hospitalized patients.

“Every day we see the damage that this virus does to patients,” Archer added. “As health care professionals, we owe it to our communities to do whatever we can to contain and control COVID-19. And extensive studies show that the vaccines are safe and effective.”

Monument Health said that among its hospitalized COVID-19 patients, approximately 82 percent are unvaccinated. Among those receiving ICU-level care, 91 percent are unvaccinated and among patients on ventilators, 88 percent are unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Montana county health officer resigns to ease conflict

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The public health officer in a politically conservative county in northwestern Montana has resigned his post to ease what his resignation letter called “the strife and conflict coming from a minority of people objecting” to his recommendations in responding to the coronavirus. A member of the...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama virus hospitalizations dip below 2,000, deaths rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has fallen below 2,000, but medical officials cautioned Monday that hospitals and intensive care units remain full of largely unvaccinated patients and that deaths contributed to the decline. After weeks of a near vertical upward trajectory in hospitalizations...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Health
State
South Dakota State
The Associated Press

Review paints dire picture of Virginia employment commission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia Employment Commission is still swamped with backlogged claims, its call centers are underperforming and serious staffing problems persist, according to a scathing interim report the state’s legislative watchdog agency presented to lawmakers Monday. The agency’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy