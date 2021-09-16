CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles tough jobs for $100, more in New Green Deals

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a way to take some trees, limbs, or even cut up firewood this fall, then the Sun Joe chainsaw is a great buy. Being battery-powered, you won’t have to deal with gas/oil mixtures or the obnoxious engine, which is a huge plus. At $100, it’s really a no-brainer purchase if you’ve been in the market for one. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Comments / 0

EcoFlow off-grid portable power stations and solar panels up to $350 off, deals from $299

Today we are taking look at some solid price drops on the EcoFlow portable power stations. If you’re looking to power your off-grid adventures and trips out in the wild, for a limited time you can get up to $350 in savings on a range of EcoFlow power gear from its weekender power station all the way up to its flagship DELTA Solar Generator bundle. EcoFlow’s power gear is highlighted by X-Stream fast charging, USB-C connectivity, and the ability to charge between 10 and as many as 13 devices at once while staying completely off-grid. Head below for a closer look at today’s EcoFlow price drops.
ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-grid spaces at $300, more New Green Deals

Now that we’re heading into the cooler months, you might be considering heading off-grid for a fall camping trip. The ROCKPALS 200W solar panel will easily power your campsite through its 4-in-1 cable, which can be used to recharge portable batteries. Plus, there’s native QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A as well as 18W USB-C to recharge your smart devices, no other adapters required. It’s on sale for $196 off right now, coming in at just $300, making today a great time to pick it up. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-bike is a great way to get around this fall at $339, more in New Green Deals

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike is one of the best ways to get around town this fall. It collapses, making it easy to store when you’re not riding it, and can travel up to 15 miles on a single charge. This makes it a great choice for commuting to and from work, as well as to get groceries and the like. Coming in at $339, you’ll save at least $71 here, with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Segway’s high-end Ninebot ES4 electric scooter now $262 off open-box, more in New Green Deals

With cooler weather finally arriving, it’s time to start planning how you’re going to get around town without using an air conditioned car. Well, today we found the open-box Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter at $536.50, a 2021 low. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Greenworks’ $419 48V electric mower removes gas from lawn care, more in New Green Deals

If you’re ready to ditch gas and oil in your yard work routine, then this deal on Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch electric mower is a must-see. You’ll find it down to $419 with a bundled drill/driver, which is within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Honeywell’s refurb HomeKit thermostat is down to $78, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of having to manually change the thermostat up and down, or just want to have multiple programming options to turn off your heating and cooling when at work, today’s lead deal is for you. You’ll find refurbished Honeywell smart thermostats, including a HomeKit compatible one, on sale from $22. The HomeKit thermostat comes in at $78 and allows you to program when heating and cooling turn on or off, helping save energy when you’re not at home. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals

Today, we found the all-new METAKOO Cybertrack 300 e-bike on sale for a new all-time low of $849 with a bundled $50 gift card, delivering a $1,000 or more value to your garage. It’ll be a great tool to keep handy for riding around this fall as the weather starts to cool down, while also allowing you to cut down on fossil fuel consumption. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Use Segway’s electric scooter with seat to ride around this fall at $600, more in New Green Deals

Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter lets you cruise around town like no other thanks to its included seat. Right now you can pick it up for $600, which is quite the savings considering it goes for up to $890 normally. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
