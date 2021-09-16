CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benchmarks Reveal New iPad Mini Has Downclocked A15 Processor

Cover picture for the articleEarly benchmarks for Apple's new iPad mini 6 reveal the tablet is using a downclocked A15 Bionic chip, reports MacRumors. What appears to be legitimate Geekbench 5 results for the new iPad mini reveal a 2.9GHz chip, slightly lower than the 3.2GHz chip for the iPhone 13. This results in a 2-8% reduction in performance compared to the iPhone 13.



