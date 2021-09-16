CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Blac Chyna offers opinion on Kim and Kanye split: Put the kids first!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlac Chyna has given her opinion on the split between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, insisting as “long as they do what’s right for the kids” nothing else matters. The 33-year-old model – who was engaged to Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian, with whom she has daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, four – insists the estranged couple should do whatever think is right for them, because everyone involved has the right to happiness.

People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Kanye
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Drake Appears to Mock Kanye by Casting Kim Kardashian Lookalike

The internet thinks that Drake and Kanye West's feud is still going strong. For the past couple of weeks, the rappers have been mired in a very public beef that's included a few pointed screenshots and a lot of overt disses. And though we thought it'd be over by the time they released their respective albums — Donda and Certified Lover Boy — one model in Drake's new music video has fans convinced that there's still some serious bad blood between the two.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Was Designed By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously. The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices, since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013. Given that, and her most recent wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement in 2019, the bar was set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called up any designer on earth, but she selected the one close to home: ex-husband, Kanye West.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kanye West Donda Release And Cheating on Kim Kardashian Exposed!

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West’s alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. “Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer,” The source claims. “At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn’t going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he’d been partying late in the studio.” According to the source, the affair took place shortly after Kardashian gave birth to their second child Saint.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kanye West Reportedly Bragged About Sleeping With Christina Milian As Allegations He Cheated On Kim Kardashian Continue To Mount

After Kanye West seemingly admitted to cheating on wife Kim Kardashian, a new report claims the rapper allegedly gloated about bedding another celeb: Christina Milian. The 44-year-old — who began dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in 2011 — boasted about his fling with the 39-year-old singer during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Show Off Their Dance Moves In ‘Best Friend’ TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian and her mini-me daughter Penelope cut casual figures as they danced along to ‘Best Friends Forever’ on TikTok. Like mother, like daughter! Penelope Disick, 9, proved she and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, were total TikTok pros when they danced along to Lego Friends‘ song “Best Friends Forever.” The reality TV star rocked a white tee featuring an image of British singer Morrissey, which she paired with leather leggings. Meanwhile, little P cut a casual figure in a black tee and tie-dye printed pants, as she made a heart shape with her arms. Too cute!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Stands Amid Divorce

Kanye West is still trying to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, a source tells ET. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, and while he briefly dated supermodel Irina Shayk, a source tells ET the 44-year-old rapper is spending more time with 40-year-old Kim and their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- and that he wants her back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Blac Chyna Opens Up On Mental Health, Music Career & Opening Lashed Cosmetics In Los Angeles

Blac Chyna is a superstar in her own right, and now she’s bringing that same energy into the music industry. Boasting 16.1 million followers on Instagram alone, the Washington D.C. native is a true jack of all trades, rising to prominence in the entertainment world as a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in Kanye West’s “Monster” music video. Now, things come full circle as she’s a recording artist, starring in her own visuals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kim Kardashian 'Torn' About Pending Split From Kanye West, Spills Source

Does Kanye West still have Kim Kardashian’s love locked down?. Six months after filing for divorce, a source says the reality star may be having second thoughts about ending her marriage to the rapper. Article continues below advertisement. Kardashian, 40, set tongues wagging on Aug. 26, when she waltzed through...
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian wears outfit from ex Kanye West’s Yeezy collection on private plane amid speculation they’re back on

KIM Kardashian continued to show support for her ex Kanye West as she posed for a new photo clad in pieces from his Yeezy fashion line on Instagram today. The 40-year-old recently fueled speculation that the pair have rekindled their romance when she wore a wedding dress at his Donda listening party at Chicago’s Solider Field.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye just addressed Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala for the first time

The Met Gala hit New York this week and, as expected, Kim Kardashian's red carpet outfit sparked a *lot* of conversation. There were memes galore following Kim's decision to wear head-to-toe black (including a mask covering her whole face) to the annual themed event, as well as plenty of fan theories. Some even took the look as a sign that Kim and former husband Kanye West might not be completely over as a couple, and now Kanye himself has finally addressed Kim's appearance on the night.
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna Weighs In on Kimye Divorce

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the new West Side Story trailer, Blac Chyna's thoughts on Kimye's divorce and more, below. Blac Chyna Weighs In on Kimye Divorce. Blac...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

