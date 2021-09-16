CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Film Festivals Safely Made Their In-Person Return With COVID-19 Precautions

By Peter Debruge
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwE0l_0byAkDiz00

With all due respect to the streamers who kept us distracted during the pandemic, movies were meant to be seen on the big screen, in the company of others and, ideally, debated and dissected with fellow cinephiles as we exit the theater.

Cautiously reopening megaplexes have restored that experience to some degree, although film festivals have been a bit more cautious to return, given that they bring together audiences from all over the world — the perfect petri dish within which a virus might spread. Now, after a year of COVID-induced cancellations and online-only backup plans, the world’s leading showcases are back in business. Sort of.

Cannes was the first major festival to offer more than just outdoor screenings (though the Berlinale and Tribeca made valiant efforts to present plein-air alternatives to the public). One could sense that Cannes topper Thierry Frémaux didn’t want to be outdone by Venice (which had proceeded with an in-person event last summer) and threw caution to the wind, delivered a supersized lineup — considerably more movies than the fest would show in a normal year — with minimal COVID restrictions: basically just adding masks to the notoriously strict dress code (bow ties for men, formal shoes for women).

It felt great to gather again on the Croisette, but frustrating as well, as the few protocols being followed had been put in place to meet government mandates rather than commonsense safety guidelines (like asking foreigners to take spit tests in order to access the spacious Palais, while packing unchecked audiences like sardines into the Lumière auditorium).

Taking place over Labor Day weekend high in the Colorado Rockies, the Telluride Film Festival adopted a more logical strategy: Since the event is held in a relatively isolated locale, organizers opted to treat it like a giant bubble, obliging anyone attending screenings to present a negative PCR test before collecting a badge. That meant audiences — sparser than usual, many returning to movie theaters for the first time in more than a year — could focus on the screen, rather than whether they might die from the stranger coughing somewhere in the dark.

In Venice, the festival insisted on social distancing, ensuring an empty-seat buffer between people by instructing attendees to reserve their tickets in advance. That cut down on spontaneity, making it hard to dash into a movie last-minute for those who like to adapt on the fly, but also ensuring a safer experience for everyone — and it seems to have worked, in terms of attracting top talent to the premieres (Telluride had a tougher time with this, as Riz Ahmed, one of three Silver Medallion honorees, and others couldn’t enter the country).

Toronto was late to commit to its own strategy, crippling its usual position as an awards season launchpad by waiting till the eleventh hour to announce how (or even whether) the festival would happen. As a result, most of the higher-profile contenders — movies like “Dune” and “The Last Duel” — opted to world premiere overseas instead. While TIFF organizers didn’t discourage press and industry figures from attending, they made it easy to stay home, offering a hybrid in-person/online program. With the city only freshly emerging from one of the world’s longest lockdowns, the event protected its patrons with a reserved-seat system. By showing half the usual number of films at a fraction of the old capacity, TIFF found a way to responsibly deliver the appreciative communal experience for which the North American festival is known.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fall Festival Breakouts: 20 Movies That Got People Talking at Venice, Telluride and Toronto

Last September, a cautiously recalibrated Venice Film Festival represented one of the few bright spots in world cinema, taking advantage of a brief window between COVID waves to host in-person premieres for such future Oscar nominees as “Nomadland” and “One Night in Miami.” Telluride and Toronto — such vital platforms for auteurs and awards contenders — had to downsize or cancel in 2020, making the return of all three events something to be celebrated.
MOVIES
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Frémaux
Person
Riz Ahmed
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
TV SERIES
localdvm.com

The Loudoun Arts Film Festival returns this week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The second annual Loudoun Arts Film Festival (LAFF) is returning to Loudoun County on September 10. The festival features movies created by local filmmakers with a range of genres. With tickets starting at $40, locals can attend a wine tasting, listen to music and watch...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
beverlypress.com

Hola Mexico Film Festival returns for 13th season

The Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, is back for its 13th edition during Hispanic Heritage Month. Bringing audiences back to the cinema, Hola México Film Festival presented by DishLATINO will give viewers an opportunity to celebrate the perseverance of the film community and see some of the most compelling films that have recently come out of Mexico.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Cannes Film Festival#Tribeca Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Covid#Lumi Re#Silver Medallion#Tiff#North American
Variety

How the Melbourne Film Festival Pivoted Under COVID Conditions

Spare a thought for the organizers of the Melbourne Intl. Film Festival, which narrowly dodged three bullets when COVID-19 returned to Australia Aug. 4-21, causing new lockdowns ahead of and during the event. For a second year, programmers were forced to tear up their plans, pivot and renegotiate with filmmakers and rights holders in order to deliver a different festival from the one they had planned for. In 2020, MIFF organizers initially canceled the event, after the pandemic struck. But, shortly after, they discovered that they could pull together films and digital infrastructure enough to put on a largely online event. They...
WORLD
peoriatimes.com

Peoria Film Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

Peoria Film Festival Executive Director Jason Carney sees film festivals as fostering their own little community. “There’s just that sense of comradery from film lovers,” Carney described. “It’s not your casual filmgoer, so everybody’s just got this sense of belonging and really wanting to discover the next great film.”. Perhaps...
PEORIA, AZ
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Film Festival Reports Zero COVID-19 Infections, So Far

The Venice International Film Festival provided a data snapshot of its 78th edition on Tuesday — and the numbers, so far, show what a COVID-19-era comeback can look like for a well-managed A-list event operating under public safety protocols. Organizers said Venice has issued 9,800 accreditations to international guests so far this year, up from 6,908 by the end of the 2020 festival and 12,800 at the end of the pre-COVID 2019 edition. Tickets sold to the public revealed a similar comeback, with 23,713 already issued, compared to just 13,162 for the entire event last year, and 28,741 in 2019. The event...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
Variety

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Kicks Off Toronto Film Festival With High Emotions Thanks to In-Person Return

The Toronto International Film Festival marked a poignant in-person return on Thursday evening, with the opening night title “Dear Evan Hansen.” Before a single frame of the cathartic tearjerker starring Ben Platt was screened, festival co-heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente primed the room at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall. Normally packed to the gills in pre-COVID times, the auditorium was a barely at 50% capacity thanks to social distancing measures in view of the ongoing pandemic. Bailey and Vicente spoke of resilience and gratitude for the industry and public coming back together at TIFF. An officer of the Canadian film commission followed,...
MOVIES
SFGate

How Venice and Telluride Proved Film Festivals Can Still Thrive During COVID-19

Can a film festival still thrive in the age of COVID-19? Over the weekend, both Venice and Telluride answered that question with a definitive yes. In Italy, starting on Sept. 1, major movie stars descended on the Lido like it was the best of times, as crowds inside the historic Sala Grande theater showered the latest prestige titles from Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”), Pablo Larraín (“Spencer”) and Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) with lengthy standing ovations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

How to get a COVID-19 test just outside of Pitchfork Music Festival

The Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Union Park this weekend, bringing acts like Phoebe Bridgers, Kim Gordon, Flying Lotus and Animal Collective to Union Park for three days of outdoor music. Like most other festivals, you'll need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry—but Pitchfork's negative test policy is the strictest one we've seen at any recent summer music festival, requiring that results be obtained within 24 hours of entry (other fests have provided a 72-hour window). That means that unvaccinated attendees will likely need to get tested daily to enter all three days of the festival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cvillecountry.com

In-person Virginia Film Festival October 27-31

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Virginia Film Festival’s 34th year will return to in-person, with drive-in screenings as well, after being nearly all virtual last fall. This year’s program is October 27-31 and includes an episode from the “highly anticipated Hulu limited series, Dopesick, presented in partnership with the Virginia Festival of the Book. The screening, which will be held at The Paramount Theater, will be followed by a conversation with writer and executive producer Danny Strong.”
VIRGINIA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Film Festival returns in October with over 50 new films

EL PASO, Texas -- Get your popcorn ready as the El Paso Film Festival is back and it has over 50 new films ready to play for you. The festival is set to start on Oct. 14 at the Alamo Drafthouse on Montecillo. It will then move to the Philanthropy Theater in downtown El Paso The post El Paso Film Festival returns in October with over 50 new films appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
27east.com

Hamptons International Film Festival Sets COVID-19 Guidelines

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the 2021 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) will closely monitor and follow all public health guidelines during its run from October 7-13. “Our 29th edition will be our most unique festival to date. Our top priority is the health of our moviegoers, special guests, staff,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsdakota.com

Global Film Festival Returns to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Jamestown Arts Center) – Jamestown will join the rest of the globe as a site to show the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Movie lovers can join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world when the 24th annual film festival screens at The Arts Center. “When you watch a...
JAMESTOWN, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Film Festival returns online for 2021

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although having to move online again due to the pandemic, the South Dakota Film Festival is trying to make the most of the situation. The festival made the call at the beginning of the year to continue the event online. Knowing that it would still allow filmmakers from all over the world to submit their work, and allow people to access it.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy