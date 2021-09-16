CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

South Korea names BTS special envoy ahead of U.N. meeting

By Kim Myung-il, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473vAu_0byAk9HK00
K-pop boy band BTS members pose at a press conference in Seoul at the release of a new single, "Butter" on May 21. File Photo courtesy of HYBE

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has named K-pop group BTS as special envoy ahead of their visit to the United Nations next week.

Moon made the designation of "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture" during a meeting at the Blue House on Tuesday. He asked the group to bolster South Korea's diplomatic efforts and global standing.

Moon is also scheduled to fly to New York on Sunday to address the U.N. General Assembly.

The appointment comes during a period of parliamentary discussion around whether BTS members are entitled to receive an exemption from mandatory military service.

Rep. Sung Il-jong from the main opposition People Power Party proposed a bill last month that would excuse men who promote "national prestige" from military service.

All healthy Korean men between ages 18 and 30 are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months.

Athletes can avoid service if they win a medal at the Olympics or the Asian Games. Winners of international art competitions can also receive an exemption.

Winners of pop music rankings such as the Billboard charts have previously been left out of the exemption. Sung's bill proposes to change that.

BTS's hit song "Butter" topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart for a total of 10 weeks this year.

"I think that BTS members have contributed to the country as much as Olympic medalists. Therefore, they deserve military exemption, and many fellow lawmakers agree with me," Sung told UPI News Korea. "I will put forth my best efforts to revise the law."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

North Korea test fires 2 more missiles, South Korea answers with landmark weapons test of its own

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a new long-range cruise missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea appeared to respond to the latest provocation with a landmark weapons test of its own just hours later, ratcheting up tension on the nuclear-armed Korean Peninsula where thousands of American troops are based.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moon Jae In
Metro International

S.Korea, China hold talks over N.Korea missile test, stalled diplomacy

SEOUL (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks in Seoul on Wednesday amid concerns over North Korea’s recent missile test and stalled denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. The meeting came days after North Korea said it successfully tested a new, strategic long-range cruise missile...
WORLD
thedrive

South Korea Tests Four New Missiles After North Korean Launches

A “high-power” ballistic missile and a supersonic cruise missile are among new developments revealed in the latest round of Korean saber-rattling. South Korea has followed up last week’s reported test of a North Korean land-attack cruise missile by announcing a raft of new weapons of its own, including what it describes as a “high-power” ballistic missile able to carry a heavier warhead than previous weapons. Also revealed today was a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, which has also been successfully tested, and which apparently features a ramjet propulsion system. These were just part of a flurry of new details about South Korean missile developments, also including a new air-launched long-range cruise missile, while Seoul’s previously disclosed submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is now reported to have completed a full launch sequence.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Meet Over N.Korea Nuclear Standoff

SEOUL (Reuters) -Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan will hold a meeting on North Korea next week in Tokyo, South Korea's foreign ministry confirmed on Friday. The three countries have been discussing ways to break a standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#South Korean#The United Nations#The U N General Assembly#People Power Party#Songs#Upi News Korea
CBS News

Thinner, more energetic Kim Jong Un appears at North Korea parade

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea held a parade on Thursday showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, but leader Kim Jong Un still managed to seize the spotlight by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years. During the event late Wednesday, Kim, wearing a cream-colored suit and a shiny white tie, emerged as the clock struck midnight. He beamed in response to thunderous applause from performers and spectators filling Pyongyang's brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather, the country's founder.
POLITICS
UPI News

North Korea test-fires 2 ballistic missiles, draws concern from Asia leaders

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Wednesday, South Korean officials said, just days after Pyongyang announced that it had successfully conducted cruise missile tests. South Korea's military detected two short-range ballistic missiles that flew a distance of...
WORLD
allkpop.com

BTS's Jimin Receives the Honor of being Appointed Special Youth Envoy by The President of South Korea, adding to his Three National Awards

BTS' Jimin is becoming a force to reckon with as his accolades and achievements continue to grow steadily. On the 14th of September, Jimin and his fellow BTS members were officially appointed as Special Youth Envoy For Culture and Future Generations by The President of The Republic of South Korea, Moon Jae-In. In the ceremony, Jimin was accorded with a certificate of appointment, diplomatic passport, and special pen and thus will be representing the youth worldwide at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on the 21st of September this year.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
Washington Times

Trump: ‘Magnificent reality’ of denuclearized Korea within reach

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that America’s bold step to begin a direct dialogue with Pyongyang has opened the door to the reunification of North and South Korea and paved the way for a more peaceful world in the 21st century. Joined online by current and former heads of...
POTUS
yourconroenews.com

Japan, US, S. Korea urge N. Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO (AP) — Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities. The three-way meeting...
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

In step towards nuclear, S. Korea develops submarine ballistic missile

SEOUL, South Korea: Described by analysts as a "game-changing" move, South Korea has developed a conventional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) which will affect its relations with North Korea and the U.S., as well as potentially pave the way for the development of its own nuclear weapons. The Yonhap news agency...
MILITARY
INFORUM

U.S. condemns North Korea missile launch, State Department spokesperson says

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) — The United States condemned North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday, saying it is in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and posed a threat to its neighbors and the international community, a State Department spokesperson said. Both North Korea and South Korea test-fired ballistic...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy