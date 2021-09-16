Amtrak Wants to Expand Montco Service by Adding New Routes in PA, Increasing Frequency of Existing Ones

Image via Todd Dillon at Creative Commons.

Amtrak is planning to expand its service in Montgomery County and around Pennsylvania in the near future by adding new routes and increasing the frequency of the existing ones, writes David Tristan for abc27 News.

Rail officials shared their proposal during a virtual meeting with Governor Tom Wolf and several state and local leaders.

The passenger railroad service plans to bolster the Keystone Corridor, which runs from through a few counties, including Montco, from Harrisburg to Philadelphia to New York. It proposes an increase in its current 12 daily round trips to 17.

The transportation service also hopes to increase the speed of trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg to 125 miles per hour.

“These changes could add an additional four hundred thousand new riders annually, in addition to the typical ridership of 1.8 million today,” said Amtrak President Stephen Gardner.

The Pennsylvanian route would also add a second daily round trip.

Amtrak plans to add three new routes as well:

A Reading-Philadelphia-New York connection

connection A Scranton-New York route

A Allentown-New York run

If the infrastructure bill that includes $66 billion for Amtrak projects passes, the railroad service plans to start implementing its plan within three years of receiving funding.

Read more about Amtrak’s plans at abc27 News .