CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Amtrak Wants to Expand Montco Service by Adding New Routes in PA, Increasing Frequency of Existing Ones

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhbEd_0byAk7Vs00
Image via Todd Dillon at Creative Commons.

Amtrak is planning to expand its service in Montgomery County and around Pennsylvania in the near future by adding new routes and increasing the frequency of the existing ones, writes David Tristan for abc27 News.

Rail officials shared their proposal during a virtual meeting with Governor Tom Wolf and several state and local leaders.

The passenger railroad service plans to bolster the Keystone Corridor, which runs from through a few counties, including Montco, from Harrisburg to Philadelphia to New York. It proposes an increase in its current 12 daily round trips to 17.

The transportation service also hopes to increase the speed of trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg to 125 miles per hour.

“These changes could add an additional four hundred thousand new riders annually, in addition to the typical ridership of 1.8 million today,” said Amtrak President Stephen Gardner.

The Pennsylvanian route would also add a second daily round trip.

Amtrak plans to add three new routes as well:

If the infrastructure bill that includes $66 billion for Amtrak projects passes, the railroad service plans to start implementing its plan within three years of receiving funding.

Read more about Amtrak’s plans at abc27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco is Home to Three of the Most Marvelous Mountain Biking Areas in the Region

Montgomery County is home to three of the ten best places to go mountain biking in the Philadelphia region, writes Melissa Martens for Philadelphia Magazine. Spring Mountain in Schwenksville is ideal for riders who enjoy hills. It offers one of the most technical rides in the region: the four-mile all-mountain XC loop that starts with a vigorous hill and rock gardens and continues over ladder bridges, winding switchbacks, and more hills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy