How should one best observe the anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001?. These annual commemorations have always been momentous and solemn occasions, and the attention of the American people is where it deserves to be – on the men, women and children who needlessly died that day. It is right and proper that our focus should be first and foremost on the tragic loss of those lives.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO