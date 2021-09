CHELSEA, MI -- Michigan woods are full of fall mushrooms and an event this weekend will help people find them and learn which ones are safe and tasty to eat. The Waterloo Natural History Association is hosting the fall mushroom hunt from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in the Waterloo Recreation Area’s Gerald E. Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Road. Participants should bring a basket or paper bag and waxed paper for collecting.

