Here's Everything We Know About Amazon's Revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer

By Emily Weaver
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime will be celebrating the spookiest month of the year with a nice helping of '90s-horror nostalgia. The streaming platform's TV revival of the iconic 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer is arriving this October, and we have a trailer to get us excited. It appears the new sexy horror series will follow a similar premise as the original, but with a whole new cast and modernized storyline.

