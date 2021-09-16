Here's Everything We Know About Amazon's Revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer
Amazon Prime will be celebrating the spookiest month of the year with a nice helping of '90s-horror nostalgia. The streaming platform's TV revival of the iconic 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer is arriving this October, and we have a trailer to get us excited. It appears the new sexy horror series will follow a similar premise as the original, but with a whole new cast and modernized storyline.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0