Syracuse, NY

Festa Italiana Returns to Downtown Syracuse for 23rd Annual Festival

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of cancellations one of Syracuse’s largest downtown festivals, Festa Italiana is making a return to downtown this weekend. The 23rd annual event kicks off on Friday, September 17th, and runs all weekend long. More than 20 musical acts and an assortment of food vendors will be available to sample from. The festival’s annual Bocce tournament also returns on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Italian Bingo will also be part of the event beginning at 12:30 p.m.

