Trinity Arts Guild Annual Juried Open Show entries due Oct. 1

The Trinity Arts Guild is excited to offer a number of opportunities for individuals and creatives to actively engage with one another after a brief hiatus. October begins with the return of the Annual Juried Open Show with over $1000.00 in prizes. The Guild is very happy to welcome Krissi Oden as the show’s juror. Krissi has a strong and diverse background in the arts, and was recently hired as the Cultural Arts Manager for the city of Bedford. The last day to submit for the show is Friday, October 1st.