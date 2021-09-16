OlliOlli World Will Feature 4K 120 FPS on the PS5, Highlights New Burntrock Biome

Thanks to the new cooling system, the CPU in the refreshed PS5 will be slightly cooler, but at the expense of RAM temperatures. As was recently revealed, the new PS5 model will feature a smaller cooling system with a different heatsink. According to HardwareBusters' report, the solution used in the refreshed version of the PS5 works better than the one installed in the original model. While the modified cooling system has been tested and found to be inferior to that of the original PS5, the latest tests have shown that the new system may yet perform better than its predecessor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO