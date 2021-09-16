OlliOlli World Will Feature 4K 120 FPS on the PS5, Highlights New Burntrock Biome
Side-scrolling skating title OlliOlli World will feature 4K graphics running in 120 fps on the PS5. The upcoming sequel to the hit indie skating series OlliOlli and OlliOlli 2 will launch for the PS4 and PS5 in 2021, and feature a treasure trove of character customization options and levels with branching paths, among many more features. Additionally, developer Roll7 has provided details about the new Burntrock biome included in the game.www.playstationlifestyle.net
Comments / 0