OlliOlli World Will Feature 4K 120 FPS on the PS5, Highlights New Burntrock Biome

PlayStation LifeStyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSide-scrolling skating title OlliOlli World will feature 4K graphics running in 120 fps on the PS5. The upcoming sequel to the hit indie skating series OlliOlli and OlliOlli 2 will launch for the PS4 and PS5 in 2021, and feature a treasure trove of character customization options and levels with branching paths, among many more features. Additionally, developer Roll7 has provided details about the new Burntrock biome included in the game.

