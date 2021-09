You already have tremendous influence over others – you just might not realize it. “There seem to be endless books, articles, and seminars on how to gain influence, and if you were to take their popularity at face value you would think that people are hopelessly lacking in influence and desperately need all sorts of tricks and tips to gain it,” said Vanessa Bohns, associate professor in the ILR School and author of a new book, “You Have More Influence Than You Think,” out Sept. 7.

12 DAYS AGO