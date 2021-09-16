CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Valley grad talks about working for CCDA

By Wayne Clark
Valley Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnsley Emfinger has been all over the state of Alabama since her graduation from Valley High in 2016 but counts herself fortunate to be back home as a project manager for the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA). She first went away from home to attend the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she earned a degree in business with an emphasis on economic development. She earned her degree in 2020, taking online courses the final three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Internship#College Education#Ccda#The University Of Alabama#Ua#Hometown Takeover#Hgtv#Census
