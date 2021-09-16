Form 4 MOOG INC. For: Sep 14 Filed by: FISHBACK DONALD R

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As previously announced, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (the “Company” or “Thermo Fisher”) will host a virtual Investor Meeting today. The virtual format will feature presentations by members of Thermo Fisher's senior management team, including expectations for future performance, and conclude with a Q&A session. The materials presented at the Investor Meeting can be found on Thermo Fisher’s website, at www.thermofisher.com, by clicking on “Investors.” At the Investor Meeting, among other topics, Stephen Williamson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide the Company’s expectations for future financial performance based on currently available information, including expected 2022 revenue of $40.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $21.16. Actual results could be different from these estimates given the uncertainty that continues to exist in the marketplace. Additional information on these forward-looking estimates will be provided during the presentation.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO