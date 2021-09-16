‘Hold Onto Hope Because there WILL Be Better Days’ Says Youngest Astronaut & Bone Cancer Survivor Hayley Arceneaux As She Poses with Picture of Younger Self
Hayley Arceneaux is a bone cancer survivor who is on the first all-civilian space mission; before lift-off, she shared a picture of her 10-year-old self when she was bald and fighting cancer. Crew Dragon’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where Arceneaux works...www.survivornet.com
