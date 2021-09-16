‘Hold Onto Hope Because there WILL Be Better Days’ Says Youngest Astronaut & Bone Cancer Survivor Hayley Arceneaux As She Poses with Picture of Younger Self

Hayley Arceneaux was the first person to be announced as joining SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission – and, perhaps, remains the person who embodies what it aims to be most.On the face of it, Inspiration4 is a private space trip like those others undertaken by billionaires this year. It is mostly intended as a pioneering marketing trip, with internet entrepeneur Jared Isaacman chartering a trip into space mostly for his own fun.But as with those other billionaires, Mr Isaacman has looked to present the trip as something else besides, an inspiration to the world. As well as arguing that the trip will help...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO