Commerce, TX

From the White House to Texas A&M University-Commerce: Alumnus Makes “Historic” Gift

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COMMERCE, Texas — As a White House liaison for the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, Ted Crim was privileged to watch American history unfold from a front-row seat. Now, the Texas A&M University-Commerce alumnus will share his impactful life and career with the university through a bequest intention using both real estate and other personal property assets. A gift through a bequest is a simple and generous way to support one’s alma mater in perpetuity, regardless of the type of assets used.

