CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy' details plans for remainder of 2021 as search for official host continues

By Paula Jones
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drama surrounding the question of who will replace Alex Trebek as the official host of 'Jeopardy' continues. That said, network heads have at least ironed out the details of who will host the series throughout the remaining months of 2021. According to Variety, the iconic game show's producers have...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

LeVar Burton Retires Quest to Become ‘Jeopardy’ Host: ‘It Wasn’t the Thing I Wanted After All’

LeVar Burton is retiring his quest to become the next “Jeopardy” host. While on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton explained why he’s no longer interested in the gig, which is now shared by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings after former executive producer Mike Richards’ firing. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something…they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton told Trevor Noah on Thursday night. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job,...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Prodigal Son Returns As Jeopardy! Host

Our long national game show nightmare is over … for now. Certified GOAT Ken Jennings will be assuming temporary Jeopardy! hosting duties until the end of the year, the show confirmed today, where he will be joining the previously confirmed guest host Mayim Bialik to close out 2021. The duo, who already had well-received stints as hosts prior to Mike Richards giving the job to himself, will be behind the lecterns “through the end of the calendar year.” Specifically, Bialik’s tenure will run from Monday, September 20 through Friday, November 5; after that, the pair “will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.” Prior to Richards’s spectacular, Shakespearian-like ouster, Jennings admitted that he was “disappointed” at how the show’s selection process played out. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me,” he said in August, “no matter who’s hosting.” Jeopardy!, seriously, just put a damn ring on this man.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Best Life

See How "Jeopardy!" Honored Alex Trebek in the Season Premiere

On Nov. 8, 2020, Alex Trebek, the widely adored Jeopardy! host of 37 years, died of pancreatic cancer. While his family, friends, and fans mourned his loss, the show had the nearly impossible task of finding someone to replace him. After all, the show must go on. Jeopardy!'s Season 38 premiere aired on Sept. 13 with a new host, but Trebek's memory was not forgotten. Officials from the show and the former host's family found a very special way to honor him and ensure that his memory lives on at the studio. Read on to see how Jeopardy! paid tribute to Trebek.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Why Is Mike Richards Still Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’?

Get those buzzers ready — Jeopardy! is back in action. The storied quiz show returns to ABC tonight for its 38th season, meaning we’re about to see the results of last season’s host shake-up. After a whole season of guest hosts took the podium, two were crowned permanent hosts: Mike Richards, the show’s EP, at the helm of the syndicated program, with Mayim Bialik set to host all specials. But Richards quickly stepped down, meaning Jeopardy! is still in the market for a host of their main program.
TV & VIDEOS
outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has a ‘Theory’ Matt Amodio’s Win Streak Will Continue

It’s too bad being punny can’t earn you extra points on Jeopardy!. If it could, Matt Amodio would only extend his winning streak that much further. As Amodio’s triumph on the beloved trivia game show continues, thousands of fans are rallying behind him, including co-host Mayim Bialik. Tomorrow is the first in which we’ll see Bialik and Amodio together on the Jeopardy! set, and from the looks of it, the two already have a great rapport.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Jeopardy!’s New Game Plan

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Hosts for Rest of Current Season Reportedly Revealed

Jeopardy! has revealed its hosts for the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX26

'Jeopardy!' begins season with already-ousted Richards as host

NEW YORK (AP) — The very brief Mike Richards era on “Jeopardy!” began on Monday as the beleaguered game show dealt with the embarrassment of opening its 38th season with a host that its fans already know is toast. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's replacement on Aug. 20, and...
TV & VIDEOS
edglentoday.com

'Jeopardy!' hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-arts-and-entertainment-game-shows-alex-trebek-johnny-gilbert-7521e0f1fdf9387288fdb2f909c5eccf">same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who https://apnews.com/article/Jeopardy-host-Mike-Richards-37eacabee13704a8c6637cb9866f8283">also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

Jeopardy Is Back To Temporary Guest Hosts For the Rest of the Year

Jeopardy has chosen its hosts for the rest of 2021, after parting ways with Executive Producer Mike Richards. Jeopardy GOAT Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik will take care of hosting duties for the rest of the year. Jennings was the first guest host of the quiz show after longtime host Alex Trebek's passing.
TV & VIDEOS
Mercury News

‘Jeopardy!’: A new hosting plan is in place — for now

It has been a weird start to the 38th season of “Jeopardy!”. Many viewers tuned in this week and were baffled to see Mike Richards hosting the quiz show as dominant champion Matt Amodio continued his amazing win streak. Um, wasn’t Richards the guy who was ousted from the job...
TV SHOWS
WXIA 11 Alive

The 'Jeopardy!' host hunt is over... For now

WASHINGTON — "Jeopardy!" has announced new hosts again. The show announced on Twitter Thursday that Mayim Bialik, of "Big Bang Theory" fame, and former champion Ken Jennings will split hosting duties for the remainder of the show's 38th season going through the end of this year. "Not sure if you’ve...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Reveals Video of Mayim Bialik’s Intro for Tonight’s First Gig as Official Host

Jeopardy! fans can relax just a bit. The show won’t have a long line of guest hosts this year. Instead, they have two great hosts who will take their place behind the lectern. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will share hosting duties for the rest of the year. Most fans of the show agree that they’re both good choices for the job. At the very least, it’s nice to see an end to the host-selection drama, even if it is only a temporary respite. Bialik will host for a few weeks before Jennings steps in. Then, they’ll take the lectern as their schedules allow.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TV Ratings: Emmys Audience Rises 16%, Ending 7-Year Slide

Viewership for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rose 16 percent from last year’s comparable numbers, ending seven straight years of pretty steady* decline. Sunday night’s telecast on CBS drew 7.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen time adjusted fast affiliate ratings. Last year’s virtual Emmy ceremony, which was hosted for ABC by Jimmy Kimmel (and aired opposite both Sunday Night Football and the NBA Finals), delivered 6.4 million viewers (an all-time low in audience) and a 1.3 demo rating, per Nielsen finals. TVLine readers gave CBS’ Sunday telecast (as well as host Cedric the Entertainer’s opening monologue) an average grade of “C.” * Viewership...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy