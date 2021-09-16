CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Capital One to Launch New Travel Booking Site

By DDG
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago

Capital One has announced details of its new travel portal, which is coming this fall. Capital One Travel was already announced previously in collaboration with Hopper, but now we know what to expect when the site goes live. Hopper’s most popular features include tracking and predicting pricing in the travel...

milestomemories.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Buy One Get One Through September 20 2021 With Alaska Airlines — But Hurry

With this offer from Alaska Airlines, when you purchase a flight for travel between Tuesday, October 5, 2021 and Wednesday, December 15, 2021, you will get the second ticket for your travel companion for the cost of its taxes and fees — or you can get 10 percent off of first class fares or traveling by yourself if you do not want to travel with a companion…
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Technology#Hotels#Car Insurance#Capital One Travel#Ventureone#Orbitz#Expedia#Booking Com#Travelocity#Quicksilver#Savorone#Memories#Cardratings#Chase Sapphire Preferred#Ultimate Rewards#Chase Transfer#United Hyatt
CreditCards.com

Capital One unveils new travel portal with money-saving features

Eligible Capital One cardholders will gain more booking flexibility while getting excellent airfare prices. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
nitravelnews.com

Royal Caribbean Launches New Instant Booking Bonuses for Travel Partners

Royal Caribbean International is celebrating travel partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and their commitment to the cruise line with a new promotion to celebrate the cruise line’s global return to sailing. The Instant Booking Bonus will instantly give travel partners up to $200* for all new, fully deposited bookings throughout the month of September made on sailings departing in 2022. Alongside this Royal Caribbean is incentivising consumers to redeem their Future Cruise Certificates (FCCs) with $100 On Board Spend (OBS) per booking. These booking bonuses are in addition to earned base commissions.
TRAVEL
godsavethepoints.com

Capital One Travel: New Price Drop Protection & Amazing Flight Features

Let's cut to the chase. Some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and won't waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
TRAVEL
NBC Philadelphia

Travel + Leisure Launches Online Trip Booking Functionality and Subscription Memberships

Subscription services are increasingly popular in the travel space, with firms such as Tripadvisor, Scott's Cheap Flights and now Travel + Leisure starting membership plans. Travel + Leisure GO is an open retail site offering bookable itineraries to readers, while new membership plan Travel + Leisure Club adds in concierge services, premium discounts and other perks for a monthly fee.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Dynamic business travel duo spearhead launch of new TMC – TakeTwo Travel Solutions

The launch of a new travel management company, TakeTwo Travel Solutions has been announced in the UK and Europe, with ambitious plans already underway for expansion in the US. The driving force behind the start-up are two of the industry’s most dynamic and experienced professionals, Chris Thelen, in the role of CEO and Julie Cope, as Managing Director.
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Latest figures show signs of travel recovery, new countries launch eVisas

Vicky Ashgrove a 'travel visa specialist' at BYEvisa.com has some encouraging thoughts on the world travel recovery. 'There's been some promising news for the travel industry of late, as a number of industry bodies, airports and other travel organisations have reported recent "green shoots". These include rising passenger numbers, especially in Europe and North America. Similarly, a number of new countries are preparing to welcome international visitors again by launching so-called eVisas (Electronic Visas), in a bid to lift their tourism sectors.
TRAVEL
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska Airlines will launch new frequent-flyer level for top travelers

Alaska Airlines is expanding the benefits it gives to travelers who fly more than 100,000 miles per year, the company said this week. By the end of January 2022, the company will launch “MVP Gold 100K,” adding a new top tier of benefits atop its existing structure. The current frequent-flyer program tops out at “MVP Gold 75K,” for travelers who fly at least 75,000 miles in a calendar year.
INDUSTRY
303magazine.com

Boulder Alum Expounds on Responsible and Meaningful Travel in New Book

Over the course of nearly eight years, musician Michael Dustin Youree learned to live like a local across 40 countries, 12 cities and five continents. He embraced local customs, attitudes and food as a means to gain the most meaningful experience possible. While most travelers tend to plan itineraries for one to two weeks at a time, Youree believes anyone can adopt similar immersion practices to create more meaningful travel experiences. “If a friend of mine is looking to spend 10 days in three different countries, I always recommend they pick one country to have a fuller experience,” said Youree.
BOULDER, CO
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

138K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy