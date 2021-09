Shop these stylish and comfortable loungewear pieces from homegrown brands. Lockdown has been a great excuse to stop wearing tight jeans and slacks in favour of comfortable joggers and loose tees. If your loungewear collection currently consists of ratty old sweatshirts and holey trackies, elevate your wardrobe with pieces from these Australian loungewear brands. Comfortable enough to be worn around the house all day long but stylish enough to wear out to the shops and while running errands, soon you'll be wondering why your whole closet doesn't simply consist of loungewear.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO