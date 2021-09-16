August 2021 was another scorcher worldwide

The world continues to have warmer-than-normal temperatures when averaged across the globe for a month. August 2021 was another month near the top warmest months. NOAA has tallied the global temperature for August 2021. This past month was the sixth-warmest August on record worldwide since records started in 1880. NOAA also says Augusts have become warmer at the rate of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit each decade since 1880. This means August worldwide is now 1.96 degrees F warmer than 142 years ago.