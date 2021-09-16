‘The climate crisis has not gone away’: Extreme weather disasters kill 17,000 people since start of pandemic
Storms, droughts, floods and other extreme weather disasters have killed 17,242 people since the start of the Covid pandemic, a new report concludes. Climate disasters have also impacted at least 139.2 million people since March 2020, according to the analysis, which examines how extreme weather and Covid have combined to drive devastating impacts around the world.www.independent.co.uk
