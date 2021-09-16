CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t be surprised if Giants have new-look O-line vs. Washington after latest roster move

The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Giants’ offensive line played one of its better games in a long time in the Week 1 loss to the Broncos, but the unit could look quite different when it opens Thursday night’s game against Washington. That crystalized with a move the Giants made on Thursday morning, signing center...

