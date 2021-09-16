CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Local elected officials couldn’t profit from their offices under stalled bill

By Donna King - Carolina Journal
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7Y0g_0byAfrPe00
Rocky Mount City Council meeting.

RALEIGH — A bill intended to prohibit conflicts of interest by local elected officials is stalled in the N.C. legislature, as lawmakers wrangle over the state budget and the end of session remains uncertain.

The measure, S.B. 473, would make it a crime for elected officials to use their position and access to government resources for personal gain. It also would give some independence to local government offices who are responsible for auditing their government colleagues.

“They should be in the law already, frankly,” said Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, John Locke Foundation. “It’s ideas like government officials can’t use their position to benefit themselves financially, that if they do owe the city government money, their compensation can be garnished, in order to get that money back. And it prevents officials from entering into contracts with non-governmental organizations if they happen to be members of those same non-governmental organizations.”

The measure stems from an audit released in May which uncovered that several Rocky Mount officials prevented the city’s utility payment office from attempting to collect $47,704 that Mayor Pro-Tem Andre Knight owed in past due utility bills.

N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood’s office opened the investigation after getting more than 200 complaints from its hotline alleging misconduct by elected officials and employees of the City of Rocky Mount.

Surprisingly, the transparency bill trying to prevent future corruption has faced some opposition from the North Carolina NAACP who claimed its genesis after the Rocky Mount investigation amounts to racism, and that it would “strip black people of their vote and their voice.”

“It was weird, because obviously race was not mentioned anywhere by the office of the auditor, it's not mentioned in the bill, it just so happens that the official in question, Andre Knight, is black, and the head of the local chapter of the NAACP.”

The audit turned up other concerns including instances of former council members capitalizing on their position to benefit from development projects.

“It’s surprising that there isn’t already a law against public officials being able to get things written off, helping themselves financially,” said Jackson. “S.B. 473 had a vocal co-sponsor who represents Rocky Mount, and there were only six people who opposed it, a small but a vocal minority who opposed it.”

S.B. 473 passed the Senate 42-6, on May 6, passed the House Judiciary Committee on June 22, was referred to House Rules and re-referred to the House Judiciary Committee where it is currently waiting for consideration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Ralph Hise

RALEIGH — Complaints on social media from a left-wing redistricting activist are drawing fire from a state Senate redistricting leader. He accuses the activist of "begging" people to deliver her scripted remarks during public hearings. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Monday, 28 January 2019 11:16. Cooper, some GOP House...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
The Richmond Observer

135th COVID death recorded in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Monday announced the ninth COVID-related death for September. The latest death brings the county’s pandemic total to 135 since the first was reported in April of 2020. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDOT hosting outreach event for disadvantaged businesses

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights is inviting small, disadvantaged businesses to learn more about contracting opportunities with the department. From 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 25, NCDOT staff will host a virtual event for NCDOT’s Highway Division 8. Division...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: corrections officers

RALEIGH — The N.C. prison system, comprising 55 facilities and employing roughly 16,000 staff, is one of the largest agencies in the state. That might surprise some, as prisons, from the real estate they occupy, to the critical role they play in governance, are not foremost in our minds when it comes to policy.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS hires first chief health equity officer and launches new Office of Health Equity

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the hiring of Victor Armstrong as the Department’s first ever Chief Health Equity Officer. NCDHHS created the position as well as the Office of Health Equity to lead its focus to advance health equity and reduce disparities in opportunity and outcomes for historically marginalized populations.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Wood
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Eric Holder

RALEIGH — Complaints on social media from a left-wing redistricting activist are drawing fire from a state Senate redistricting leader. He accuses the activist of "begging" people to deliver her scripted remarks during public hearings. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Friday, 13 September 2019 12:59. Bad blood from veto...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: activist

RALEIGH — Complaints on social media from a left-wing redistricting activist are drawing fire from a state Senate redistricting leader. He accuses the activist of "begging" people to deliver her scripted remarks during public hearings.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Race#Bills#Black People#John Locke Foundation#N C State Auditor#Senate#House
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: minorities

RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, released the second round of funding of up to $500,000 for community-based organizations to apply for grants to help North Carolina achieve its goal of delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Grants will range from $10,000–$25,000 each (or up to $60,000 for collaborative proposals).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County DAR chapter promoting Constitution Week

ROCKINGHAM — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance. Members of the local Gen. Henry William Harrington Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Healthier Together

RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, released the second round of funding of up to $500,000 for community-based organizations to apply for grants to help North Carolina achieve its goal of delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Grants will range from $10,000–$25,000 each (or up to $60,000 for collaborative proposals).
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: projects

CARTHAGE — Local residents can soon weigh in on what transportation projects they want to see included in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s 10-Year transportation plan for 2023-2032. Published in Local News. Thursday, 09 January 2020 16:17. Grants available for agricultural projects. RALEIGH — Supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy