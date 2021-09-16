CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Tests Positive For Covid-19; Season 13 Premiere Postponed

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

Source: Bravo / Getty

Another noted celebrity has tested positive for Covid-19. Wendy Williams has announced that she is postponing her return to her popular talk show.

As spotted on Deadline the media personality is keeping her health as top priority. Earlier this week she gave her fans an important update via her show’s official Instagram account. “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement read. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

A couple of weeks prior the production staff alerted fans that Wendy’s promotional appearances were cancelled as an effort to ensure she would return to the live show in tip top condition. “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations, she will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair” it read.

Williams, 57, has dealt with various complications that have caused stops to show production. Back in 2020 her Graves’ disease condition forced her to take a hiatus. In 2017 she infamously fainted live on air during a Halloween themed episode. “I’m a 53-year-old, middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean,” she said. “The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

DJ Ominaya , DJ for The Wendy Williams Show , exclusively tells HipHopWired.com that the crew will continue to support her recovery. “As a team and staff we are all praying for Wendy’s quick recovery and return to the show. She loves her fans and what she does. Season 13 will be bigger and better than ever!” he said.

Rest up Wendy.

Photo: Bravo

