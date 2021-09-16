CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Billerica Moving Company To Pay Air Force Sergeant $60,000 For Auctioning Off Possessions While He Served Overseas

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTzHn_0byAfBmU00

BOSTON (CBS)  – A Billerica moving and storage company has agreed to pay $60,000 to an Air Force Technical Sergeant for auctioning off his belongings while he served overseas.

The Justice Department sued Father & Son Moving & Storage last year because it didn’t get a court order before it auctioned off everything in two storage units belonging to the unidentified Technical Sergeant. Federal authorities said that’s illegal under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).

Prosecutors said the sergeant told a Father & Son agent that he was in the military and wore his Air Force uniform while company workers packed up his belongings at Hanscom Air Force Base.

While he was overseas, Father & Son auctioned off the sergeant’s furniture, his personal photos, military gear and mementos belonging to a cousin who was killed in action in Afghanistan and his grandfather’s military service medals.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston announced the settlement Thursday.

Father & Son will pay the Technical Sergeant $60,000 in damages and a $5,000 civil penalty to the federal government. The moving company must also implement new policies to prevent any similar violations from ever happening again.

Father & Son has been the subject of several I-Team investigations over the years and accused of holding customers’ belongings hostage while demanding more money. Attorney General Maura Healey took legal action against the company in 2017.

Comments / 7

mel
4d ago

OMG!! Track his stuff and give it back. I would hate to have my family photos taken from me, especially those who have died.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

In 1948, one demonstration of a ‘hands-off’ B-17 fight landing almost went very wrong

Sometime between 1947 and 1956 there was an air show at Bolling Field. I was a kid, attending that show with my World War II pilot father. They were flying an empty B-17, remote controlled by a radio link from a second B-17 flying behind it, attempting to land the pilotless plane on the runway in front of the crowd. The remote-controlled plane hit hard. I can still see this in slow motion in my mind: The plane was sliding off the runway toward the reviewing stands where we were sitting. It was a pretty dangerous thing to attempt at a public show in front of a crowd. Does anyone have a memory of this?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

USAF F-102 pilot tells the story of when he was left alone in the cockpit of a KC-135 flying from the US to Okinawa

‘So … there I was, the only pilot in the cockpit and I have never piloted a KC-135 before!,’ Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot. ‘During the Vietnam era, I was stationed in Okinawa, as a pilot, flying the F-102,’ recalls Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot, on Quora. “I had just finished an R&R to the states and was returning to Okinawa. To get back, I caught a “hop” in a KC-135 (Jet tanker) from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Okinawa. Normally, the passengers sit in the back of the aircraft, where many times it is also packed with cargo, such as spare engines, etc. In this flight, there were about five to ten passengers, as I recall.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Billerica, MA
Billerica, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Government
newbedfordguide.com

Justice Department settles with Massachusetts Storage Company for auctioning off servicemember’s possessions

The Justice Department reached an agreement today with PRTaylor Enterprises LLC, doing business as Father & Son Moving & Storage (Father & Son), to resolve allegations that it violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by failing to obtain a court order before auctioning off the entire contents of a U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant’s two storage units while he was deployed overseas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
Honolulu Civil Beat

Air Force And Marines Team Up For First Trans-Pacific Reaper Drone Flights

The Marine Corps and the Air Force are teaming up for an exercise to fly MQ-9 Reaper drones from the mainland to Hawaii for the first time. Approximately 60 service members from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Creech Air Force Base in Nevada and Marine Corps Base Hawaii are slated to participate in the first Agile Combat Employment Reaper exercise from Sept. 8 to Oct. 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Sergeant#Billerica Moving Company#Air Force Technical#The Justice Department#Office#The Technical Sergeant
CBS DFW

Iranian National In Texas Heading To Prison For Illegally Exporting Military Equipment

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — A court in the Western District of Texas has sentenced a man pf Iranian descent to more than five years in prison for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Mehrdad Ansari, a resident of the United Arab Emirates and Germany, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a scheme to obtain military-sensitive parts for Iran. “This case reaffirms HSI’s resolve and commitment in securing the homeland by targeting foreign actors attempting to procure sensitive technology by exploiting the U.S. export laws,” said HSI San Antonio acting...
TEXAS STATE
thedrive

Marines’ CH-53K King Stallion Lifts Stricken MH-60 Seahawk In Its First Real-World Mission

The CH-53K’s retrieval of an MH-60S Seahawk from a mountain valley is a big step for Pentagon’s most powerful helicopter. The U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter has recorded its first official fleet mission, completing the real-world retrieval of another helicopter from a mountain ridge, and marking a significant step forward for the program. While the rotorcraft, which has faced its fair share of problems in the past, is still undergoing operational assessment, the CH-53K recently undertook the mission over the course of September 4-5, although full details, and the photos seen in this feature, were released yesterday.
MILITARY
thelandonline.com

A Life Remembered: Air Force sergeant cared for 9/11 victims' remains

Dennis McLean’s duties in more than 25 years serving in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves ranged from fixing aircraft to overseeing base dining halls. His toughest duty was caring for the bodies of victims of four multi-casualty events, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Waseca resident died...
WASECA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy