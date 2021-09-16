CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Stream This Weekend: Last Man, Malignant Horror, Clickbait, and Corpse Bride

By Cheddar Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Annabelle Wallis in a scene from "Malignant." (Warner Bros. via AP) Alas, poor Yorick! The title character of this Hulu series that premiered on Monday IS something of a man of infinite jest. Based on the widely acclaimed Brian K. Vaughn graphic novel, the story is another post-apocalypse brought about by a plague, a sickness that rapidly kills only those creatures with the Y chromosome. Except, somehow, Yorick and his male pet monkey. Yup, he's got a monkey for his magic act because Yorick, played by Ben Schnetzer, is a textbook case of arrested development who could have killed the show's vibe early on. But, he's surrounded by a fantastic cast of leading ladies including Diane Lane and Ashley Romans. Despite the admittedly bummer-tone of any pandemic-related fiction in these times, I'm hopeful the many complex themes about gender, politics, and the human condition that propelled the original comic book to success gets updated and a chance to breathe in future episodes.

