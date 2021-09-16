Is Palm Springs An Overrated Time Travel Movie?

At one point in the movies, virtual reality was something that was unheard of but also rather impressive since one has to remember that back in the day computers were much simpler than they are now, and the VR experience was something that a lot of people knew nothing about. Once the VR movies did start coming out the process appeared to build quickly for a lot of people since the progress that was made appeared to come overnight, and with each movie, the effects continued to get better. Looking back at the movies that started the whole idea of virtual reality in the movies it’s fair to say that a lot of what people felt was so impressive was pretty pedestrian when compared to everything that’s available now. But back then these effects wowed a lot of people since they were cutting edge at one point, but were old news the moment that someone came up with something better. Technology moves quickly at times, but it’s important to pay attention to what paved the way for what we have today.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO