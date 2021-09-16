Is Palm Springs An Overrated Time Travel Movie?
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one movie received a nice buzz before and after its debut on Hulu, Palm Springs. This time travel romantic comedy stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K. Simmons, where two wedding guests develop a romance while trapped in a time loop that has them live the same day over and over again. Since its debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the Groundhog Day-inspired comedy has been all the rage in tinsel town. Palm Springs was purchased by Hulu and Neon Films in the biggest deal in Sundance history. The comedy received a strong 95% on rotten tomatoes and even garnered two Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture for a musical or comedy and Best Lead Actor in a Best Motion Picture.
