Winnie-the-Pooh's cottage available for rental stays in England

Airbnb and Disney are offering stays in a cottage inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh's home to celebrate the bear's 95th anniversary. Photo courtesy of Henry Woide/Airbnb

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A cottage inspired by the home of Winnie-the-Pooh is available for rent in England to celebrate the beloved character's 95th anniversary celebration.

The "Bearbnb" cottage, a partnership between Disney and Airbnb, was designed in East Sussex's Ashdown Forest by Kim Raymond, an artist who has been drawing Pooh for 30 years.

Raymond said she used details from A.A. Milne's books and E.H. Shepard's original illustrations to make the cottage an accurate representation of the snack-loving bear's home.

The cottage bears a "Mr. Sanders" sign above the door, and the cupboards are stocked with pots labeled "Hunny."

Visitors who rent the cottage will be treated to guided tours of the Hundred Acre Wood and rounds of Poohsticks, a game played by dropping sticks from Poohsticks Bridge.

The cottage is stocked with yoga mats, journals and throw blankets to encourage visitors "to embrace their natural surroundings and live more like Pooh, who is famous for going at his own pace," the news release states.

Single-night stays in the cottage will be offered for $130 starting Monday.

The house rules include keeping hands out of the honey pots and a snack of "a little something" at 11 a.m.

"Strictly no heffalumps inside the house," the listing states.