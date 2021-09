The Chevy Bolt is one of the most popular, affordable electric vehicles on the market. However, it’s unfortunate battery fire issue is causing General Motors many headaches lately. According to Ars Technica, the Bolt’s problem is due to faults with the LG batteries that the EVs run on. So, what’s all going on with the Chevy Bolt, and what can you do if you own one?

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO