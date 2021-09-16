CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Nine Restaurants Dishing Out Fresh Seafood Boils in a Bag in Las Vegas and Henderson

By Susan Stapleton
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like a new restaurant serving bags of steamed seafood started opening almost monthly in the past year, and a number still have plans to debut in 2021 and beyond. The OG, Hot N’ Juicy Crawfish, now has four locations in Las Vegas and spread to locales such as Orlando, California, Arizona, and Washington, D.C., serving its bags of steamed seafood, sausage, corn, potatoes, and Cajun seasonings meant to share and sold by the pound. Now seafood boils seem to permeate Las Vegas, with each offering sauces from bland to spicy that keep the Southern-inspired dish feisty. Diners roll of their sleeves, don a bib, and dig into these bags with their hands for a messy good time. Here, a look at nine places to pick up seafood boils in Las Vegas.

vegas.eater.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Boil#Dungeness Crab#Food Drink#Og#Hot N#Crawfish#Cajun#Intel#Cdc#Nv 89102#House#Nv 89146#The Low Country#Urban Crawfish Station#Rd Ste C#Southern#The Boiling Crab 4025 S#Nv 89103 Lrb 702 Rrb#The Yummy Crab 3175#Nv 89121
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy