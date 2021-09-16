CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Southwest Airlines to give bonus pay to COVID-19 vaccinated employees

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWaD1_0byAdjfU00
Bonus pay FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines is offering bonus pay to employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (BanksPhotos/Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines has announced a new incentive for employees to urge them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced Wednesday that it will offer 16 hours of extra pay if they submit proof of full vaccination by Nov. 15, CNBC reported.

“If you have not been vaccinated and choose to do so, this timeline gives you enough time to receive both rounds of a two-series vaccine or the single-dose vaccine,” Southwest told employees, according to The Hill.

Flight attendants and pilots will get extra pay equal to 13 trip segments.

The company had said last week that it was “prepared to move toward compliance with President Joe Biden’s plan to have more people vaccinated, but the company said the incentive is not related to the administration’s rules, CNBC reported.

Biden has requested the Department of Labor to make the vaccine mandatory for companies with more than 100 employees.

While those who are fully vaccinated will be rewarded for getting the shot, those who have not will lose some benefits, CNBC reported.

Southwest told employees that if they are unvaccinated and get sick from COVID-19 or are exposed to the virus, they will not have quarantine pay protection. However, they can use their normal sick time, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The sick time policy is effective Nov. 15, the newspaper reported.

The company admits that people have made a personal decision whether or not to get vaccinated.

“There are a lot of opinions swirling right now around COVID-19 vaccines, and we respect that every employee has individual thoughts on the topic,” a memo to employees said, according to the Morning News. “That said, Southwest supports vaccines as our best line of defense against COVID to protect our employees and the customers you are serving each and every day, as well as maintain a reliable operation.”

Other airlines have put initiatives into effect to encourage employees to become vaccinated.

Delta Air Lines has started a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge that applies to workers who are not vaccinated.

American Airlines also did away with special leave for unvaccinated workers but is giving an extra day off and a $50 credit for various reward programs, the Morning News reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. Zients said passengers will need to show they were fully vaccinated before boarding planes bound for the United States, as well as providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days.
TRAVEL
WNCT

Airline passengers react to possible COVID-19 vaccination requirement

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thousands of passengers are taking to the skies ahead of another busy travel weekend at Charlotte-Douglas airport. But those numbers could drop significantly if a Biden administration proposal becomes a reality. Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the Biden administration explained in an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
azpm.org

Raytheon requires employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Raytheon announced this week that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 1st. In a statement, the company said the move is meant to reduce COVID-19 transmission in the community and office. Tucson is home to Raytheon’s Missiles and Defense headquarters and is Southern...
TUCSON, AZ
simpleflying.com

Virgin Australia Mandates Employee COVID-19 Vaccinations

Virgin Australia is the latest Australian airline to mandate employee COVID-19 vaccinations. The airline confirmed the decision on Thursday. Frontline and airport-based team members will be required to be vaccinated by 15 November 2021. All other office-based team members must get vaccinated by 31 March 2022. “This is the right...
WORLD
CBS Miami

Broward Mayor Steven Geller: Unvaccinated County Employees To Pay $20 Per Week, Vaccinated Employees Eligible For $500 Bonus

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Mayor Steven Geller announced Wednesday that county employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be charged $20 per week insurance fee and must submit to weekly testing. He also said that vaccinated employees would be eligible for a $500 bonus. The new rules affect about 6,800 government employees. They have 60 days to show proof of vaccination before being charged and it does include union employees. Geller said it is a ‘carrot and twig’ approach and he believes the county is in compliance with state statutes and executive orders. According to the mayor, the approximate timeline for the program to begin is October 1, 2021. After that county government workers will have 60 Days to provide proof of vaccination. After 60 days, those ‘not’ vaccinated must submit to weekly testing at their own expense and be charged $20 per paycheck.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cnbc#The Department Of Labor#The Morning News#Covid#Delta Air Lines#Cox Media Group
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Thousands of United Airlines Employees Still to Get Covid Shot as Vaccination Deadline Approaches

Nearly 7,000 United Airlines employees are still to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a deadline set by the company for its workers to have had the shot fast approaches. On Thursday, United’s executive vice president of human resources Kate Gebo revealed that 90 per cent of all United’s U.S.-based staff had now uploaded documentation to prove they have been jabbed against COVID-19.
INDUSTRY
NewsTimes

One Major Airline Offers Extra Pay to Vaccinated Employees, Its Competitor Offers Unpaid Leave to Unvaccinated Workers

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through the country, many companies are requiring employees to become vaccinated and abide by specific pandemic protocols. This has been especially widespread in the airline industry, where many front-facing employees deal with a multitude of customers and travelers daily. Southwest Airlines is the...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
news9.com

Tulsa Family Grieves Loss Of American Airlines Employee To COVID-19

The family of a man who died of COVID wants him to remember him for the life he lived, instead of the way he died. Todd Bever was 54, and died last week after two weeks of COVID-19. His family remembers him for making everyone around him laugh. His sister, Michell Haynes, said “ Everybody just loves Todd, you know?”
TULSA, OK
staradvertiser.com

AlohaCare implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

AlohaCare, a Honolulu-based nonprofit health insurer, is implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for its 250 employees. AlohaCare employees will need to provide proof of full vaccination by Oct. 23, or be granted medical or religious exemptions and be tested weekly. AlohaCare said weekly testing for unvaccinated employees began this week.
HONOLULU, HI
pahomepage.com

Vaccinated, exempt Geisinger employees to receive $500 bonus

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger employees who are vaccinated or receive an approved official exemption will be paid a $500 bonus, a release from the company says. They say it is a “thank you” for living Geisinger’s values and keeping patients, communities and coworkers safe. The payments will be...
DANVILLE, PA
cbslocal.com

Whirlpool Paying Workers $1,000 Bonus To Get Vaccinated Against COVID

(CBS/CNN) — Whirlpool is offering to pay workers $1,000 to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The new vaccine incentive, confirmed by Whirlpool to CNN, underscores how Corporate America is trying to win over vaccine-hesitant workers. The vaccine bonus comes as the Biden administration prepares an emergency rule that will require large...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCVB

Dr. Anthony Fauci supports COVID-19 vaccine mandate for airline passengers

BOSTON — The top infectious disease expert in the United States says he thinks airline passengers should need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board a plane. "I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on an episode of theSkimm's "Skimm This" podcast that was recorded last week and set to air on Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
13newsnow.com

Cone Health to give raises and bonuses to all employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is giving $40 million in pay raises and bonuses to employees throughout the hospital. Employees will get a 3% pay raise across the board and bonuses of up to $750. For those involved in direct patient care, the pay raise would be up to 6% and bonuses of up to $1,250. There is a 4% pay raise for clinical and ancillary support staff and a 6% raise for acute care RNs and LPNs. The pay bump is not for people who are already covered by the director, executive, or physician pay structures. It will go into effect throughout October.
GREENSBORO, NC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
64K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy