Gwendoline Christie joins Addams Family Netflix series as villain

Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming movie, The Addams Family 2, starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Wallace Shawn, Bette Midler, Bill Hader, and Snoop Dogg as "IT." In The Addams Family 2 we see The Addams Family's Morticia and Gomez struggling to come to terms with the idea that their children are growing up. So, to rekindle their family bond, they decide to take Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester on one last family vacation. Join them on this hilarious adventure as they trek across America. The Addams Family 2, directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, arrives in theaters on October 1, 2021.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO