Gwendoline Christie joins Addams Family Netflix series as villain

By Anthony McGlynn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwendoline Christie is getting creepy, cooky, and altogether spooky. The former Game of Thrones actor has joined Tim Burton’s The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday. As Larrisa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, where our Wednesday Addams will be attending tutelage, it sounds like Christie might be one of the antagonists of the Netflix TV series. Larrisa’s disliked the spooky family since her time as a student, where she failed to get along with a young Morticia Addams. What better way to work out latent grudges than targeting those people’s children?

E! Online

Gwendoline Christie Scores a Spooky New TV Role

Ser Brienne of Tarth has found herself a new charge. Gwendoline Christie, who played the fan-favorite knight on Game of Thrones, has been cast as Principal Larissa Weems in Wednesday, Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series coming soon to Netflix. The show follows the young Addams family daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, as she attends Nevermore Academy and gets up to all sorts of supernatural fun.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Wednesday”: Tim Burton’s Live Action ‘Addams Family’ Series Casts Pugsley, Lurch, Thing and More!

It was officially announced in February that Tim Burton is headed to the small screen with a new live-action series centered on Wednesday Addams, coming soon from Netflix. The series, which is simply titled “Wednesday,” will follow the beloved Addams Family character’s “spooky coming-of-age.” Eight episodes have been ordered up by Netflix.
TV SERIES
