Gwendoline Christie joins Addams Family Netflix series as villain
Gwendoline Christie is getting creepy, cooky, and altogether spooky. The former Game of Thrones actor has joined Tim Burton’s The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday. As Larrisa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, where our Wednesday Addams will be attending tutelage, it sounds like Christie might be one of the antagonists of the Netflix TV series. Larrisa’s disliked the spooky family since her time as a student, where she failed to get along with a young Morticia Addams. What better way to work out latent grudges than targeting those people’s children?www.thedigitalfix.com
