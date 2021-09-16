Pinehurst Set for Spring Library Takeover
Though it’s Moore County’s largest municipality, Pinehurst has never formed a public library. That’s set to change over the next six months with the village’s formal agreement to take over ownership of Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in April. That contract effectively commits the village to investing in the library’s current building on the Village Green in exchange for financial and fundraising support from the Given Tufts board.www.thepilot.com
