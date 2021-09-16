CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinehurst, NC

Pinehurst Set for Spring Library Takeover

By MARY KATE MURPHY
pilot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it’s Moore County’s largest municipality, Pinehurst has never formed a public library. That’s set to change over the next six months with the village’s formal agreement to take over ownership of Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in April. That contract effectively commits the village to investing in the library’s current building on the Village Green in exchange for financial and fundraising support from the Given Tufts board.

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moore County, NC
City
Pinehurst, NC
Moore County, NC
Government
Pinehurst, NC
Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Library#Pinehurst Set#Spring Library Takeover#Given Memorial Library#Tufts Archives#Given Tufts#The Given Library#Boath Boards#Chair Stuart Mills#The Village Council#Roast Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy