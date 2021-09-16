Takeda therapy gets speedy FDA nod for lung cancers with rare genetic signature

Dr Ramez Eskander reviews the options and goals for frontline maintenance therapy in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Ramez Eskander, MD: The treatment of frontline ovarian cancer has changed in the last several years. I would venture to say that we’ve entered a world of maintenance strategies for most patients in the frontline setting. The perspective to take, or what I would consider the important factors in making a decision vary based on the patient, their disease status, performance status, and in a shared-decision making capacity to determine what is best for that patient at that time. The way I like to think about maintenance treatment is based on the molecular testing for that patient. If a patient is found to have a germline or a somatic BRCA mutation, the data from SOLO-1, which was a maintenance study that explored olaparib as a monotherapy in patients with a germline or somatic BRCA alteration, showed a dramatic improvement in progression-free survival [PFS]. [Susana] Banerjee, [MBBS, MA, PhD, FRCP] recently presented the 5-year PFS data confirming the magnitude of benefit preserved well after the discontinuation of the 24 months of olaparib in comparison to the placebo arm. And that hazard ratio was approximately 0.3, so a 70% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. Patients with a germline or somatic BRCA mutation should be on a maintenance PARP inhibitor in the frontline setting because of that advantage, that benefit with PARP therapy.

