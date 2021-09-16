CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeda therapy gets speedy FDA nod for lung cancers with rare genetic signature

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakeda Pharmaceutical’s cancer drug portfolio has added another FDA approved product, a targeted therapy that addresses tumors carrying a rare genetic signature. The FDA approved the Takeda drug, mobocertinib, for adults whose non-small cell lung cancer has spread, either locally or to other parts of the body, after treatment with chemotherapy. The cancer must be characterized by an insertion mutation at exon 20 of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a protein involved in cell signaling. EGFR mutations contribute to the rapid cell growth of tumors.

