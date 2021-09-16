CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, KS

HCC announces new additions to baseball coaching staff

By Highland Athletics
hiawathaworldonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighland Community College head baseball coach Landon Hay has announced the additions of Eric Hart, and Jared Jones to his coaching staff. “Both are great young coaches who are extremely motivated and passionate about the game of baseball and developing young players on and off the field, I am very excited to get to work with both coach Jones and coach Hart and continue to build Scottie Baseball into a first class college baseball program!”, said Coach Hay.

www.hiawathaworldonline.com

