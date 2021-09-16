First openly gay governor elected marries longtime partner

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay male governor in the U.S., married his longtime partner on Wednesday.

Polis, who was elected in 2018, was married in a traditional Jewish ceremony to the state’s first gentleman Marlon Reis — his partner of 18 years, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated, and all guests were required to test negative for COVID-19.

Reis, a published author and animal advocate, and Polis were engaged in December 2020 when Reis was about to be hospitalized with COVID-19, according to The Associated Press. Polis also contracted the virus, but only suffered mild symptoms.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant,” the couple said in a statement.

“We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple,” they continued. “After eighteen years, we couldn't be happier to be married at last.”

The couple have two children, a 9-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, and reside in Boulder.

