‘Big Brother’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Top Finale-Filled Wednesday

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 4 days ago

America’s Got Talent and Big Brother ruled a finale-filled Wednesday, winning the top viewership and ratings spot, respectively.

On the tails of its Tuesday-topping performance, the Season 16 finale of America’s Got Talent drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.13 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The season ender, which as the most-watched program on Wednesday, saw magician Dustin Tavella impress the judges enough to win the $1 million grand prize and a residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas. Aiden Bryant was the Season 16 runner-up.

The Season 16 finale dropped three tenths in demo rating but rose 16% in viewership from its premiere in June (1.0, 7.37M).

CBS’ Big Brother (0.8, 3.94M) shared the Wednesday Primetime throne, marking the highest-rated title of the evening. Big Brother was the peak of CBS’ primetime lineup.

Other notable finales were those for ABC’s. Press Your Luck (0.5, 3.56M) and MasterChef (0.5, 2.39M) on Fox, starting in the 8 p.m. hour. Down just slightly from its June premiere (0.6, 2.4M), the MasterChef Season 11 finale saw Indianapolis physical therapist Kelsey Murphy go home the winner, taking along with her the $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking Kitchen and kitchen tools, and Bakeware products from OXO.

ABC saw another finale in its Wednesday primetime lineup as The $100,000 Pyramid closed off its fifth season. Last night’s episode earned a 0.4 demo rating and 2.87 million viewers, down from its May opener (0.4, 3.18M).

CBS also saw the season finale of House Calls With Dr. Phil (0.1, 1.27M). The CW had a quiet night with Riverdale and reruns of Whose Line Is It Anyway? all taking in 0.1 demo ratings.

