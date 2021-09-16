CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, IA

Hoosiers hoping to derail No. 8 Bearcats playoff hopes

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 8 Cincinnati (2-0) at Indiana (1-1), Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN). Line: Cincinnati by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Indiana leads 9-3-2. Cincinnati has beaten its first two opponents 91-21, so this will be the Bearcats most challenging test yet. It's also one of two key chances to impress the playoff selection committee members. For the Hoosiers, it's an opportunity to prove the Week 1 debacle at Iowa was a fluke. Winning Saturday would likely put Indiana back in the Top 25 and their big aspirations back on track.

