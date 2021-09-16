CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Fun at Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show

By Indy's Child
indyschild.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragging your kids to a home show? Uggh, right!?! Well, not this home show! The Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show embraces the struggle we parents face with fun for our kids built into the show!. Kids’ Day at the show is on Sunday, September 26th and features a...

butlerradio.com

Fall Family Fun Day

Butler County Parks and Recreation is proud to present our annual Fall Family Fun Day. From 11:00am – 2:00pm, we will feature a variety of youth activities at the waterpark such as Youth Fishing, Petting Zoo, Bounce Houses and Dragonfly Balloons. The cost per child is $7.00. From 12:00pm –...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
99.5 WKDQ

Free Family Fun At Scales Lake On October 10th

Mark your calendars for October 10th to take the whole family out to Scales Lake in Boonville for a free fundraising event that you won't want to miss. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself.
BOONVILLE, IN
Eunice News

Family-friendly outdoor activities

I enjoy outdoor activities and nature has a lot to offer the entire family. Families with children can find and enjoy interesting, creative and fun outdoor activities together. The following, courtesy of Newspaper Metro, gives parents some suggestions on what to do together outdoors. Children who spend a lot of time outdoors benefit from exposure to nature in myriad ways, some of which may…
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Family Fun#Home Improvement#Family Entertainment#Super Friends#Indy#Fall Marketplace
nwaonline.com

Second annual car show and family fun day set in Goodman

GOODMAN, Mo. -- Eighteen-year-old Tyler Sprenkle's first public auction on Saturday will benefit his own community. Not a bad gig for an aspiring auctioneer who hopes to build his career. The Goodman resident will lead the bids for several delectably delicious pies as well as several non-food items. The auction...
GOODMAN, MO
atlantaparent.com

Celebrate with These Fun Outdoor Birthday Party Ideas

Take the party outside! Plan a fun celebration with these four fun themes for a backyard birthday party. Nothing says outdoors like camping, whether it’s an overnight stay in the backyard or a few hours of fun. Pitch a tent or two, or make your own by stringing clothesline between trees and draping it with a sheet. Use rocks or weights to anchor the corners. Build a quick teepee with poles, clothespins and a sheet (find instructions on mamapappabubba.com).
LIFESTYLE
yourdailyglobe.com

Festival Italiano fills Hurley with fun, friends, family

Hurley - Saturday's Festival Italiano filled Hurley with activity as people relished a return after last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Great weather helped Silver Street to hop with visitors who roamed around open-shopping options and filled up on a variety of food and spirits. It wasn't just...
HURLEY, WI
connect-bridgeport.com

StoryWalk is Newest Family Fun Outdoor Activity to Come to Bridgeport

Soon, visitors to Bridgeport City Park can enjoy a strolling storybook experience. A collaboration of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation, Bridgeport Public Library and Bridgeport 4-H, StoryWalk is the newest program to be offered to children and families. Project coordinator Melanie Groves explains just how it works. “It is simply the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Argus Observer Online

Family Fun Day set for Saturday return

FRUITLAND — It has been two years since the last time the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce has hosted Fruitland Family Fun Day. While the event took 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is coming back to Fruitland Community Park for 2021 with an expanded lineup of events, as well as an expanded footprint to allow for social distancing.
FRUITLAND, ID
cbslocal.com

To Do List: Oktoberfest, Live Music, Fireworks, And Family Fun

BOSTON (CBS) – Fall in New England is packed with fun for all. This weekend you can have family fun at an outdoor festival, celebrate an early Oktoberfest, or get in an outdoor workout. RIVERFEST. This Saturday, Riverfest is taking place at Assembly Row in Somerville, with fun for the...
BOSTON, MA
The Oakland Press

Enjoy fun for the whole family at this year’s Boat Show, fall festival

It’s not just the boats and beautiful atmosphere that draw people to St. Clair Metropark for the Progressive Metro Boat Show each year. The 12th annual event, set for Sept. 16-19, will have plenty of fun activities and entertainment in store for the whole family to enjoy. Part boat show...
SOCIETY
guttenbergpress.com

Plagman Barn Show Days is a celebration of history and family fun

“It’s about remembering how people used to farm, about remembering your ancestors and remembering how we got to where we are today.”. That’s how Northeast Iowa Farm Antique Association (NEIFAA) President Larry Moser described the 40th anniversary edition of the Plagman Barn Show Days being held Sept. 17-19. The three-day event features daily demonstrations, displays, live music, children’s activities, a flea market, raffle drawings, horse pull, antique tractor pull and antique tractors featuring John Deere.
FESTIVAL
Macomb Daily

Warren PD Open House is fun family event

The Warren police and fire departments will host their annual open house Sept. 12, 12-4- p.m. at the Warren Police Department headquarters, 29900 Civic Center Drive. This family-friendly event will include emergency vehicle displays, building tours, and a fire obstacle course. There will be live demonstrations from the K9 squad, evidence technicians, HAZ-MAT rescues, and mock vehicle extractions.
WARREN, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Fun Ways to Exercise as a Family

If your children are old enough to walk, then they are probably old enough to be involved in some kind of sports or exercise class. Many parents of young children are familiar with a seemingly endless array of tumbling and gymnastics classes, toddler swim lessons and preschool dance and karate instruction. Older kids have school sports, travel teams and their own solo exercise options like biking, skateboarding or walking with friends. If your family is like lots of others, you spend more time than you’d like to admit in your car ferrying kids back and forth between sports practices, as well as driving yourself to the gym or exercise classes. Why not add some good bonding time into the mix and find ways to exercise as a family?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Pope County Tribune

A fun activity for families exploring Starbuck

Looking for something to do with the kids? The Taffe family from Starbuck has been busy painting rocks and placing them throughout the town for others to find. “Our intent is to give families something to do while exploring our town. We hope people are able to find a rock or two and then we encourage them to hide those rocks in another place for others to find,” said Kristie Taffe.
STARBUCK, MN
stevenspoint.news

Family fun: Panacea returns

STEVENS POINT – Pacelli Panacea drew in large crowds over the weekend, offering families three days of fun from Sept. 10-12. This year was the 47th annual event and featured carnival rides, food and drink, raffles, live music, and more. This year’s Major Raffle Winners included: First place Sarah Gwidt...
STEVENS POINT, WI
94.9 HOM

This Augusta Home Is Perfect For A Family Who Loves The Outdoors

Everyone has their own opinion of what makes the "perfect home". For some, it is a downtown apartment (so they can be walking distance to everything), some people want a decent sized house in a nice neighborhood, and some people really love the Maine outdoors and want live somewhere a little off the beaten path.
AUGUSTA, ME
northwestgeorgianews.com

Home safe: Playing outdoors

Getting outside for a little recreation is a must for children and adults. Helmet Safety: I make sure my grand children wear a properly fitted helmet when riding a bike, scooter, skateboard, etc. Hoverboards: To reduce the risk of fire, charge hoverboards only when you are there to watch it,...
WATE

Knox County Public Library provides outdoor family fun this Fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the weather gets cooler, it’s the perfect time to get outside and spend some quality time with the family. That’s why the Knox County Public Library is providing some great outdoor activities for all ages. OUTDOOR STORY TIME. Join us outdoors once again this fall...
KNOXVILLE, TN

