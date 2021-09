At his peak, Pedro Martinez might have been the most dominant pitcher ever. He was deserving of American League MVP honors in 2000 and he was stiffed of the award in 1999. Martinez led the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA, recording numbers that were unheard of, especially in the midst of the slugging steroid era. For whatever reason, two writers left Martinez off their ’99 MVP voting ballots, effectively voiding him of the award. Martinez, however, offered one possible reason – they were racist.

