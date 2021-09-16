Unclear whether Hastert victim will get full remainder of hush money he says ex-House Speaker owes him
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Admitted pedophile and former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has reached a settlement with a victim of his who sued him over hush money. A victim of the 79-year old child molester and former politician had sued Hastert for the rest of the nearly $2 million the victim had allegedly been promised by him to keep quiet about the abuse the victim had suffered years ago.www.audacy.com
