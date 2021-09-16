Texas Brotherhood Bike Ride to pass through El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A group travelling 1,000 miles in 14 days in honor of fallen first responders will soon bike its way through El Paso County. According to its website, the Texas Brotherhood Ride was founded in 2014 and is honor and memory of “over 500 Emergency First Responders which includes; firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel. Our team has traveled on bicycles over 7,700 miles, through sixteen states and assisted by countless emergency first responders who have shown the true meaning of Brotherhood.”