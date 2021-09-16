AMC’s deeper move into crypto cements Adam Aron as ‘King Silverback’ of meme stocks

U.S. media stocks fell sharply as global markets tumbled on Monday. The NASDAQ Exchange fell 2.2 percent to 14,713.90, and the Dow fell 614 points in the market rout to close at 33,970.47, after earlier in the day falling by over 900 points. Traditional media stocks that have sharpened their focus on the streaming space were caught up in the downdraft, but ended the day off their lows for the trading day. That included Walt Disney closing the day at $178.61, down $4.86 or 2.7 percent, while Fox Corp. ended trading at $34.53 down 57 cents or 1.6 percent, and Discovery A...

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO