CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Ortiz: We need police-free schools

By Special to San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKnEF_0byAazRF00

Safety is the top concern of any parent with children in our community. When I became a mom I finally understood that protective “mama bear” instinct that everyone kept talking about. When you have a child, you grow to love that little human more than you ever thought was possible, and of course, you want to protect the people that you love most.

This is especially true when we send our children off to school. We’re trusting that they will be safe for the day until they’re back in our arms. But safety at school does not mean police on campus. It means having an environment where students can learn, explore and find community. Safety means having adults and classmates who take time to get to know our kids, care for them and support them even when they make mistakes.

As a parent, I’m able to see my daughter in all aspects of her being: the good, the bad and the ugly. And I know that these latter emotions come up when there’s a lack in an underlying need: sleep, food, attention, love, etc. The actions that she takes when she’s in need do not define who she is, and I know that the best way to address it is to get at those underlying needs. My hope is that we can reimagine and rebuild an education system that can do the same for all kids—a system that is rooted in relationships, understanding and care.

When a student is struggling or acting out, going straight to punishment doesn’t get to the root of the problem—it erodes trust. Having police on campus and relying on them for “safety” sends a message to students that they need to be surveilled, policed and controlled. It tells our children that we see them as a problem to be detained and removed from their classrooms. It destroys the idea of community and makes our students feel unsafe.

In fact, data shows that when police are on campus, Black and brown and disabled students are disproportionately impacted. The ACLU found that students with disabilities are detained and suspended 2.9 times more often than those without, and Black and Native American girls are arrested at 3.5-4 times the rate of white girls when police are present in schools.

True safety means creating an environment in which students feel heard, valued and welcomed for who they are. We create this environment—not police. The answer lies in what all parents know too well: building an environment where youth feel valued, cared for and safe to speak up about their worries. Police don’t make our youth less scared, we do.

This is not new information though. Our students, families and community organized to remove police from campus years ago. Local district leaders listened and in 2020 we saw East Side Union High and Alum Rock school districts commit to removing cops and investing in counselors. This was and still is a major win for school safety. To go back now to a method that’s proven to harm youth of color and destroy our student’s sense of safety on campus would be disastrous.

As a parent and as a community organizer, my greatest hope is that one day my daughter will know what it’s like to walk into a system where students are protected and school is made safe because of the relationships, healing and joy created there.

Lucila Ortiz is a mother and organizer from East San Jose. She is an alumni from James Lick High School and San Jose State University. Lucila has been a community organizer for over 15 years and is currently an organizing director for Californians for Justice, an organization that partners with students of color in the state to build a more equitable and racially just education system.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Dewan: Why we need wellness centers for schools

The last 18 plus months have been challenging for students, families and all school personnel due to pandemic-related circumstances. There was a crisis of youth mental health looming and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people having thoughts of suicide and experiencing depression has nearly doubled as compared to the years before the pandemic. One in five California high school students considered suicide in the last 12 months.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Education
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders, advocates and victims talk gun policy

In the wake of a mass shooting in San Jose that killed nine VTA workers, our exclusive panel brought together elected leaders, victims of gun violence, Second Amendment advocates and community leaders for a thoughtful discussion on gun policy and common sense solutions. The Aug. 26 discussion, which included audience questions, was moderated by San... The post San Jose leaders, advocates and victims talk gun policy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Free Schools#High School#School Safety#Black And Native American#San Jose State University#Californians#Justice
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County schools prepare for COVID-19 outbreaks

As schools in San Jose complete the second week of in-person classes, administrators are preparing for COVID-19 infections and outbreaks. “We anticipate there will be COVID-19 cases in schools,” Santa Clara County officials said in a statement to San José Spotlight. “However, we have to balance the risks of COVID-19 in schools with the considerable harm... The post Santa Clara County schools prepare for COVID-19 outbreaks appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Guerrero: Breaking down barriers for great teachers

The COVID-19 pandemic has made very clear the essential nature of our educators for our families, communities and economy. Every parent now knows how hard the job of a teacher is. Every parent now knows just how critical it is to have great teachers in every classroom. And every parent knows that their child thrives under the direction of an excellent teacher.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Sandoval: Vaccine outreach to the unhoused population

Santa Clara County is making great strides in our progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. By mid-August, arguably the height of summer season, our county reports reflected an average of 284 new cases reported in the past seven days. Sure, that’s higher than our mid-June 26-case average, but it’s also drastically lower than our January peak of 2,251 average weekly cases.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy